Orlando Museum of Art temporarily closing next week through mid-September

If you have a hankering to get over to Orlando Museum of Art to check out either the Louis Dewis exhibit or any of the permanent collections, you've got until this Sunday and then you're out of luck until the autumn. Because OMA will be closing next week for a summer break.OMA is set to temporarily shut its doors for over a month starting this Monday, Aug. 16 and stretching through Sept. 24."We will be closed August 16- September 24, 2021 in preparation for our exciting new exhibition installations and gallery renovations," read a recent e-newsletter sent from OMA.Attempts to contact the museum to get some more info on the work going on behind the scenes during the closure were unsuccessful.Orlando Museum of Art will reopen with a new slate of exhibits —including Cathedrals of Florida , a photographic collection from Clyde Butcher; and, a survey of works of photography from Mexico from the 1930 to the present — and activities in late September.