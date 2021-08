Museum of Illusions to give out tricks of the eye and treats in October for Halloween

click image Photo courtesy Museum of Illusions/Facebook

The Museum of Illusions in ICON Park already brings you "Tricks" (of the eye) aplenty, but come October they'll be giving attendees the Halloween "Treats" side of the equation as well.Every Wednesday in October from 5-8 p.m., the Museum is encouraging guests to come in full costume, and in return candy will be there for the taking at various points in the museum. Additionally the Ames Room, Color Room, Reversed Room and Head on the Plate exhibit are all going to be given a Halloween-themed overhaul for seasonal selfies.These Halloween extras will be included free with the price of admission starting Oct. 6. The promotion also runs on Oct. 13, 20 and 27.