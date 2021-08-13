Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 13, 2021

Bloggytown

Lake County commissioners call for removal of surveillance cameras they never approved

Posted By on Fri, Aug 13, 2021 at 11:48 AM

click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

The trend in recent years has been toward unending surveillance. Phones, smart microphones, cameras in doorbells and the ever-present traffic cams have brought just about every corner of modern life under the eye of someone, with any pushback on it seen as crank behavior. In such a grim landscape, even a minor bit of resistance to private companies putting up cameras can feel like a win.

That's what happened in Lake County this week when commissioners reacted with outrage to a series of traffic cameras put up without their permission. The county ordered Flock Safety to remove the cameras that recorded license plate and vehicle details. The cameras were installed as part of a pilot program with the county sheriff's office, but the commission was never consulted.



“It’s shocking they even put them in places where they never would’ve been approved in the first place had they gotten the appropriate approval,” said Commissioner Josh Blacke.
Flock called the episode a "miscommunication" and vowed to remove the cameras quickly.

"Flock Safety contracted directly with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, and we worked with their team to select locations. Cameras were installed a few weeks ago. Not all locations require permits, and there was an honest miscommunication about the need for permits at some of these sites," they told WKMG.  "Since we learned of this mistake, we are starting to remove all the cameras immediately. We have installed 1000s of cameras around the country, including all over Florida, and our team moves very quickly."

LCSO terminated the program following the commission's decision.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

New Orlando music drops: Trotsky's Watercooler, Gamma Waves and saying goodbye to Jim O'Rourke
Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.01 Thrice Upon a Time, premiering Friday on Amazon: We are all Rei
Orlando's Nick Filet serves pricey steak sandwiches in unpretentious surroundings
Orlando's Future Bartenderz serves up pop absurdity of the highest order
Orlando concert picks, Aug. 11-18: Zeta, Gerald Law II, Future Bartenderz
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando Police, Orange County deputies shoot, kill 73-year-old veteran having a mental health crisis Read More

  2. Joel Greenberg set up escorts for Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, suggests newly revealed texts, Venmo exchanges Read More

  3. Wing It On! announces new franchise to open in the Orlando area Read More

  4. The Holy Land Experience is gone for good, but its past may help us know what comes next Read More

  5. Universal Orlando reveals final haunted houses for this year's Halloween Horror Nights Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 11, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation