Florida mom fatally shot by toddler while on Zoom call

click to enlarge Adobe

An Altamonte Springs woman was fatally shot by her toddler while on a work call.

A Florida mom was fatally shot by her toddler while taking part in a Zoom call on Wednesday.According to the Altamonte Springs Police Department, 21-year-old Shamaya Lynn was on a conference call when her child found the loaded weapon. Coworkers called police after hearing the gunshot and seeing Lynn fall out of frame. When police arrived at Lynn's home, they found her with a gunshot wound to the head and were unable to revive her.“Investigators determined that the injury was caused by a toddler who found a loaded handgun, which was left unsecured by an adult in the apartment,” said ASPD officer Rob Ruiz in a news release.The gun belonged to the toddler's father according to a report from WKMG. The local authorities have not determined if the gun owner should face any charges.