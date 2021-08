Carnival cruise to Belize reported 27 cases of coronavirus onboard as Florida returns to cruising

click to enlarge Adobe

A Carnival cruise ship reported 27 cases of coronavirus onboard.

Cruises are steadily making their way back in Florida. Outside of Norwegian , who won the right to ask for proof of vaccination in court, many are operating around the rules set by Florida and the CDC. A recent Carnival cruise to Belize might offer a glimpse into the near future. The ship reported 27 cases of coronavirus onboard as it came into port in Belize City.The Belize Tourism Board reports that 26 of the positive tests were among crew members. All had mild or no symptoms and are currently in isolation. Carnival is requiring vaccinations for guests who can receive the vaccine in cruises departing outside of Florida. Nearly all of the ships crew and 96 percent of passengers onboard the ship that departed from Galveston were vaccinated.That number is bound to be lower when Carnival cruises depart from Florida, as state law forbids requiring proof of vaccination. The cruise line is requiring unvaccinated guests to carry travel insurance , as a way to make the trip more difficult and cut down on numbers.