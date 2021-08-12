Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Thursday, August 12, 2021

Universal Orlando reveals final haunted houses for this year's Halloween Horror Nights

Universal Orlando Resort unveiled five more themed haunted houses on Thursday that are set to feature in this year's Halloween Horror Nights 30th anniversary.

The five newly-announced original haunts join five other houses — based on properties ranging from The Haunting of Hill House to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre to “Beetlejuice — for a grand total of 10. The final destinations are:
  • Welcome to SCarey: Horror in the Heartland: "Some of the most haunting original stories from Halloween Horror Nights over the years have been set in the mysterious town of Carey — and this … will combine these stories and bring them to life once again in a first-ever haunted house that pays homage to the event’s 30-year history."
  • Case Files Unearthed: Legendary Truth: "Falling further into the shadowy, dark world of the paranormal, guests will face an overwhelming onslaught of ghouls, poltergeists and terrors, all while trying to solve the biggest mystery of them all — how they’ll survive ..."
  • The Wicked Growth: Realm of the Pumpkin: "The Pumpkin Lord is preparing for his yearly human harvest … guests will find themselves trapped in an endless maze of traditional Halloween domains, including a dilapidated haunted house, an ominous graveyard and even a wicked witch’s cottage — all overrun by ruthless creatures engulfed in ghastly pumpkin growth. "
  • Puppet Theatre: Captive Audience: "With a fanatical need to entertain any captive audience, Pasek’s Puppet Troupe has turned to transforming trespassers into living puppets — dismantling and sewing them back together as life-sized marionettes for additions to their horrific encore. Will guests escape in one piece or will it be their final curtain call?"
  • Revenge of the Tooth Fairy: "Guests will step into a heinous realm of blood, teeth and gore where these fairies extract their toothed bounty by force and the only way out is to hold in their screams and keep their mouths shut."
HHN will also feature five scare zones and two live shows this year.



Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, Sept. 3, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 31 at Universal Orlando. Tickets are currently on sale.

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY UNIVERSAL ORLANDO
  • Photo courtesy Universal Orlando


Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

