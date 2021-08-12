Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 12, 2021

Bloggytown

Nearly 90 percent of Florida hospital beds are occupied as Delta variant of coronavirus continues surge

Posted By on Thu, Aug 12, 2021 at 10:35 AM

click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

About 86 percent of the 56,172 inpatient hospital beds in Florida were occupied Wednesday as the state continues to struggle with a surge in COVID-19 cases, according to data updated by the federal Department of Health and Human Services.

Of the 48,414 beds in use, 15,449 were occupied by patients with COVID-19, the data reported by hospitals show.



Meanwhile, 41 hospitals across the state reported to the federal government that they had critical staffing shortages Wednesday morning. Also, 56 hospitals reported that they expected to face critical staffing shortages within the next week.

Related Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis opposes mandatory vaccination for healthcare workers
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis opposes mandatory vaccination for healthcare workers
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs

The increases in hospitalized patients have been caused by the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus sweeping across the state. Florida had a reported 24,753 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to data posted Wednesday on the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. It had a seven-day “moving” average of 21,156 new cases.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, Aug. 11-17: MegaCon, Lil Baby, Hüsker Dü Tribute
Orlando's Future Bartenderz serves up pop absurdity of the highest order
Orlando concert picks, Aug. 11-18: Zeta, Gerald Law II, Future Bartenderz
New Orlando music drops: Trotsky's Watercooler, Gamma Waves and saying goodbye to Jim O'Rourke
Paris Hilton’s Netflix cooking show isn’t even failing upward — it’s more like ‘barely trying sideways’
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando remains in Tropical Storm Fred's potential path Read More

  2. Florida judge to hear parents' lawsuit over Gov. DeSantis' mask mandate ban Read More

  3. Comedian Bill Burr calls Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a 'fucking piece of shit' over state's coronavirus response Read More

  4. Orange County says few students have opted out of mask requirement as other area districts vote to keep masks optional Read More

  5. Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips opens at Orlando's Icon Park today Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 11, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation