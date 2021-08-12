Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Thursday, August 12, 2021

4 Rivers Smokehouse opening in Orlando's SoDo neighborhood next year

Posted By on Thu, Aug 12, 2021 at 11:45 AM

click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY 4 RIVERS
  • Image courtesy 4 Rivers
4 Rivers Smokehouse has announced the opening of a new Orlando restaurant in the SoDO neighborhood set for early 2022.

This will be 4 Rivers' sixth Smokehouse outpost in the greater Orlando area, and it will be located at 3200 S. Orange Ave. in the former Freddy's Frozen Custard space.



4 Rivers promises to go big at this location, with seating for over 60 in the 3,636 square-foot SoDo Smokehouse, additionally the company promises their "largest outdoor capacity" yet at this resto. And they'll be using that outdoors space well, debuting the "4 Rivers Pavilion," where diners can eat outdoors while enjoying live music along with an ever-changing selection of craft beer and wine.

“Given the challenges of the last year, we are incredibly grateful to be in a position to expand the footprint of the 4Rivers family of restaurants. We are particularly excited to open a new Smokehouse in our hometown of Orlando,” said John Rivers, 4R Restaurant Group CEO, in a press statement. “We look forward to serving the wonderful families and businesses in the Downtown and SoDo districts and to sharing with them a little taste of our ‘Barbecue Ministry’.”



