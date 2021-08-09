Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Monday, August 9, 2021

Presidente Supermarkets to open two more stores in Orlando this year

Posted By on Mon, Aug 9, 2021 at 12:44 PM

click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

South Florida-based grocery chain Presidente Supermarkets announced that they plan to open two more grocery stores in Orlando as part of a larger Central Florida expansion.

One Orlando Presidente has already opened at 7653 Orange Blossom Trail. Another is expected to open in the next month at 2300 S. Chickasaw Trail. The third location is unknown at this time.



In addition to the rapid expansion of the Hispanic grocery chain in Orlando, the company is also testing out an entirely new concept in Kissimmee. They plan to open a wholesale store called Omax Plaza Wholesale inside a 100,000 square foot warehouse at 2211 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.


