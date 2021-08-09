Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 9, 2021

Tip Jar

Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips opens at Orlando's Icon Park today

Posted By on Mon, Aug 9, 2021 at 3:45 PM

click to enlarge GORDON RAMSEY NORTH AMERICA
  • Gordon Ramsey North America
Admittedly, when celeb chef Gordon Ramsay's restaurant group announced he'd open a restaurant in Orlando, I expected something a little glitzier — more akin to Jose Andres's Jaleo or Morimoto Asia. He is the most-starred chef in the Michelin guide, after all.

Well, this ain't that. Ramsay's family-friendly chip shop has taken over one of the smaller quick-service restaurant counters at Icon Park, and inside the adorable, ultra-Instagrammable entrance is an ordering counter, a few bar seats, and a self-serve fountain drink and condiment station inside. Also, air conditioning.



The umbrella'd, open-air patio, though, which serves as the main dining space, features second-to-none views of the Orlando Eye — or whatever they're calling it this year — and an excellent vantage point for people-watching.

click to enlarge The famous "Fishwich" combo comes with sea salt fries and choice of two sauces. - CLIFFORD ALEJOS
  • Clifford Alejos
  • The famous "Fishwich" combo comes with sea salt fries and choice of two sauces.

After a taste of some of the compact menu's highlights, it's clear the concept is a love letter to the fish supper — classic British comfort fare — but Ramsay has put just enough fancy-pants magic on it to make it interesting for both foodies and families.

The generously portioned cod is robed in rice flour batter, which makes for a light, crispy coating. A source tells me they'd originally tried beer batter but went with the rice flour alternative for an easier appeal to parents. The original Fish Combo comes with sea salt fries (unfortunately, not hand-cut in house, but still tasty) and choice of two sauces — more on those below — for $17.

You wouldn't be an "idiot sandwich" to order the Lobster & Shrimp Combo for $21, though. The two pieces of batter-fried lobster (shells and tails left intact for effect) and gigantic fried shrimp are luxurious enough for the price tag. The signature Fishwich Combo (above), two pieces of fried cod between mini naan bread — a nice nod to the Brits' love of Indian cookery — topped with avocado crema and fresh tomato relish will set you back $18.
click to enlarge Lobster, jumbo shrimp, chips and two sauces for those with Michelin-starred palates. - CLIFFORD ALEJOS
  • Clifford Alejos
  • Lobster, jumbo shrimp, chips and two sauces for those with Michelin-starred palates.

All six of the signature sauces are made in house. I particularly liked the Curry Mango and the Southwest Ranch, but it was Gordon's Tartar Sauce that I kept going back for. It's herbaceous and addictive, spiked with fresh dill and parsley and minced cornichons — nothing near the mayo + pickle relish you'll find elsewhere.

click to enlarge The Biscoff cookie-butter shake - GORDON RAMSEY NORTH AMERICA
  • Gordon Ramsey North America
  • The Biscoff cookie-butter shake
For something sweet, the shop offers two milkshakes: Sticky Toffee and Biscoff, topped with two of the namesake cookies. I loved both.

By way of beverages, Fish & Chips also offers a few domestic, local and imported beer options, as well as White Claw and Coke products.

Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips is now open to the public at Icon Park at 8391 International Drive.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Paris Hilton’s Netflix cooking show isn’t even failing upward — it’s more like ‘barely trying sideways’
The Monroe in Creative Village is a paradigm of modern comfort, in design and cuisine
Things to do in Orlando, Aug. 4-10: WWE Monday Night Raw, a hip-hop/Grateful Dead mashup, and an outdoor fest featuring Trina, Adina Howard and Lyfe Jennings
Orlando concert picks, Aug. 7-11: Weedeater, Joe Buck Yourself, Hadley's Hope, Baishui
Things to do in Orlando, July 28-Aug. 3: Rauw Alejandro, Struggle Jennings, Auto Chlor, Teni the Entertainer, Dave Koz
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. CNN's Jim Acosta ponders naming coronavirus variant after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Read More

  2. Orange, Seminole schools to return with masks requirements for students Read More

  3. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis opposes mandatory vaccination for healthcare workers Read More

  4. Presidente Supermarkets to open two more stores in Orlando this year Read More

  5. Florida judge's order frees up Norwegian Cruise Lines to ask for 'vaccine passports' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 4, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation