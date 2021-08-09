Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Monday, August 9, 2021

Enzian Theater's 'Meet the Filmmakers' will bring Orlando 'The Room,' Lydia Lunch and the creator of Pepe the Frog

The Enzian Theater in Maitland this month rolls out the ongoing program "Meet the Filmmaker" and — COVID willing — there are going to be some high profile directors and stars taking part.

Things keep off this very weekend with documentary Searching for Mr. Rugoff, a look at the life of the iconoclast behind the Cinema 5 moviehouse chain, and director Ira Deutchman zooming in for a virtual Q&A on Sunday, Aug. 15.



Successive programs will feature Lydia Lunch: The War is Never Over on Monday, Aug. 30 with author and No-Wave icon Lydia Lunch (whose regular appearances in Orlando are the stuff of legend) in the damn flesh to take your questions. Then there's the twisted story of Pepe the Frog that is Feels Good Man on Sept. 7 with a Zoom Q&A with Pepe's creator Matt Furie and director Arthur Jones; and finally cult classic The Room with star Greg Sestero in the house on Nov. 4.

“We are thrilled to be able to present these three outstanding new documentaries and a legendary and beloved cult film, with the added bonus of post-film Q&As with the filmmakers, film subjects, or film talent, both in person or via Zoom. All four of these events are truly ‘special programming,’ and we couldn’t be more excited to add them to our upcoming calendar,” said Matthew Curtis, Enzian’s Programming Director, in a press statement.

Tickets are already on sale from the Enzian and we've got a feeling they won't be lasting long.



