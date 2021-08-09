Barnett Park vaccination site to move to Camping World Stadium on Tuesday

click to enlarge Photo via Camping World Stadium website

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced that the county plans to halt vaccinations at Barnett Park and move the operation to Camping World Stadium.On Tuesday, August 10, vaccinations will no longer be offered at Barnett Park. The new site at Camping World Stadium will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7 days a week. Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered.The site will be drive-thru only, in the hopes of replicating the success of the Orange County Convention Center vaccination site."That was a highly successful model for all of us," Demings said during a Monday briefing.Testing for COVID-19 will still be available at Barnett Park. In addition, the county shared that they will be opening a third testing site to account for increased demand. The new site will be at Clarcona Elementary School in Apopka at 3607 Damon Road.