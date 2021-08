Parliament House seeking return of rainbow monk statue for new downtown location

click to enlarge Screenshot via Instagram/Parliament House

Parliament House is dead, long live Parliament House.The iconic LGBT resort will never open on Orange Blossom Trail again , but slimmed-down nightclub version of the storied venue is coming to downtown Orlando . For the sake of continuity, the owners of the club are hoping to bring some fondly remembered touches to their new home in the old CityArts building . The problem? They allowed a bit of a free-for-all on art and fixtures in the waning days of the original resort.In the chaos, someone slipped away with a piece they wanted to keep: a rainbow monk that stood at the courtyard entrance. Now the owners are offering immunity to whoever walked off with their colorful, silent doorman. Parliament House shared their offer on Instagram, noting that whoever returns the monk would receive a year of cover-free entry to the new club."We've seen video of the Monk in a very well manicured lawn. And although he's enjoying his vacation, we would very much like to have him back for our reopening downtown," they wrote. "No questions asked whatsoever! We just want our friend back. We'll even throw in ONE YEAR FREE COVER at the new location for the person that returns him as a thank you for keeping him safe."Parliament House are taking tips and leads at PHouseMonk@gmail.com.