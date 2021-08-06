Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 6, 2021

The Gist

Parliament House seeking return of rainbow monk statue for new downtown location

Posted By on Fri, Aug 6, 2021 at 11:40 AM

click to enlarge Parliament House is asking for the return of their monk statue before the opening of their new location. - SCREENSHOT VIA INSTAGRAM/PARLIAMENT HOUSE
  • Screenshot via Instagram/Parliament House
  • Parliament House is asking for the return of their monk statue before the opening of their new location.

Parliament House is dead, long live Parliament House.

The iconic LGBT resort will never open on Orange Blossom Trail again, but  slimmed-down nightclub version of the storied venue is coming to downtown Orlando. For the sake of continuity, the owners of the club are hoping to bring some fondly remembered touches to their new home in the old CityArts building. The problem? They allowed a bit of a free-for-all on art and fixtures in the waning days of the original resort.



Related Iconic Orlando LGBTQ+ club Parliament House to close after one last weekend
Iconic Orlando LGBTQ+ club Parliament House to close after one last weekend
By Matthew Moyer
Blogs

In the chaos, someone slipped away with a piece they wanted to keep: a rainbow monk that stood at the courtyard entrance. Now the owners are offering immunity to whoever walked off with their colorful, silent doorman. Parliament House shared their offer on Instagram, noting that whoever returns the monk would receive a year of cover-free entry to the new club.


"We've seen video of the Monk in a very well manicured lawn. And although he's enjoying his vacation, we would very much like to have him back for our reopening downtown," they wrote. "No questions asked whatsoever! We just want our friend back. We'll even throw in ONE YEAR FREE COVER at the new location for the person that returns him as a thank you for keeping him safe."

Parliament House are taking tips and leads at PHouseMonk@gmail.com.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Paris Hilton’s Netflix cooking show isn’t even failing upward — it’s more like ‘barely trying sideways’
The Monroe in Creative Village is a paradigm of modern comfort, in design and cuisine
Things to do in Orlando, Aug. 4-10: WWE Monday Night Raw, a hip-hop/Grateful Dead mashup, and an outdoor fest featuring Trina, Adina Howard and Lyfe Jennings
Orlando concert picks, Aug. 7-11: Weedeater, Joe Buck Yourself, Hadley's Hope, Baishui
Things to do in Orlando, July 28-Aug. 3: Rauw Alejandro, Struggle Jennings, Auto Chlor, Teni the Entertainer, Dave Koz
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. AdventHealth buys Orlando's Holy Land Experience Read More

  2. Nightclub owners to open Mexican restaurant on Park Avenue in Winter Park Read More

  3. Florida hospitals face staffing issues as COVID-19 deaths, cases climb Read More

  4. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to Joe Biden's comments about Florida's COVID-19 numbers Read More

  5. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis opposes mandatory vaccination for healthcare workers Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 4, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation