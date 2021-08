Gathorland's all-ages 'Gators, Ghosts and Goblins' event will return just in time for Halloween

click to enlarge Photo by Matt Lehman for Orlando Weekly

Gators, Ghosts and Goblins 2020

Gatorland are bringing back their Gators, Ghosts and Goblins for a third year this Halloween and it will definitely bring both the creepiesthe crawlies.Gators, Ghosts and Goblins is a daytime event, free with regular park admission, that is appropriate for kids of all ages, as the old saying goes.Attractions this year include the “The Crocs and Cryptids Zone”(!), where you will go on the hunt for cryptozoolocial beings — and there's a more than fair chance you might just run into Gatorland's own (formerly Social Distancing) Skunk Ape Frank & Stein’s Ooky Kooky Octoberfest will be going down during the event too, featuring live music from undead polka ensemble “Polkageist.” In addition, “Swamp Ghost’s Monster Museum” will teach you the creepy origins of classic horror icons.Aside from those attractions, Gatorland will also be rife with themed haunt zones, animal meet-and-greets, and the Children’s Halloween Costume Parade.“We are beyond excited to bring back Gators, Ghosts and Goblins for the third year in a row,” said Mark McHugh, CEO of Gatorland, in a press statement. “We just love Halloween and all the fun, spooky and kooky stuff that goes along with it. Can’t you tell?”GG+G will take place on weekends from Oct. 9-Oct. 31. Tickets are available through Gatorland