Thursday, August 5, 2021

Republican attack ad blames Winter Park Rep. Stephanie Murphy for rise in cost of chicken wings, everything else

Posted By on Thu, Aug 5, 2021 at 3:00 PM



You wouldn't think a single U.S. House rep for a mid-sized Florida community could single-handedly create the conditions where your dollar is worth less than ever before. And you'd be right. That's a stupid thing to think.



But not being able to think the really stupid thoughts is what's keeping people like is from getting the big GOP consulting bucks. A new ad blames Winter Park rep. Stephanie Murphy for everything from the decline of American manufacturing to the increased cost of chicken.

The ad from Republican House leadership-affiliated PAC Congressional Leadership Fund attacks Murphy's support of emergency funding to aid millions of Americans and their businesses during the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.

Murphy was a vocal opponent of the Donald Trump administration who pushed to have him removed from office. She has also attempted to bar QAnon believers from having security clearance. These acts obviously singled her out for attack among an increasingly deranged and conspiratorial Republican Party.

The attack ad accusing Murphy of raising the overall cost of things is coming well ahead of Murphy's potential re-election in 2022. We take it you need space to reach that far.


