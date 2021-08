Joe Biden robot debuts at Disney's Hall of Presidents

click to enlarge Image via Disney Parks Blog

The expectations surrounding a Hall of Presidents robot have been lowered, thanks to Donald Trump's bizarro Hillary Clinton look-alike animatronic. Still, Disney adults were excited when the new commander-in-chief took center stage. Joe Biden's likeness appeared at Walt Disney World's Hall of Presidents on Aug. 4. As we previously mentioned, the BidenBot comes with a layer of gloss that was absent in previous attempts and also features an exhibit full of Joe-specific artifacts like a pair of aviator sunglasses. We were expecting chocolate-chip ice cream to be featured in the exhibition, but it probably melts faster than wax.The audio of Biden taking the oath of office was recorded by Biden at the White House just for this attraction, per Disney.