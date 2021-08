City of Orlando opens new gym at Rosemont Neighborhood Center

click to enlarge Image via Mayor Buddy Dyer/Twitter

The pandemic won't stop the City Beautiful from trying to improve the quality of life of its residents. The Rosemont Neighborhood Center 's new gymnasium finally opened its doors on Aug. 4.The new gym was announced in February. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and District 3 City Commissioner Robert F. Stuart made the opening official with a ribbon-cutting ceremony."It's a beautiful space where children, their parents and even grandparents can improve their health and quality of life," Dyer said.The gymnasium was enjoyed right away by students from the City of Orlando's summer program.The official community open house will be happening on Aug. 6 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 4872 Rose Bay Drive.All attendants will have the opportunity to try the new gymnasium and participate in fun games like pickleball, hotshot, soccer, volleyball and tumbling.