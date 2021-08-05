Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 5, 2021

Bloggytown

1 in 5 coronavirus tests in Orange County are coming back positive

Posted By on Thu, Aug 5, 2021 at 2:18 PM

click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

Coronavirus cases are on the rise throughout the state and the Orlando area is no exception. During a briefing on the state of COVID-19 in Orange County on Aug. 5, Mayor Jerry Demings revealed that the county has seen 1,000 new cases per day every day this week.

In addition to the sheer number of cases, the rate of positive coronavirus tests continues to climb. Between Demings' Monday briefing and today's, the positivity rate in the county passed 20 percent. More than one in every five tests in Orange County are coming back positive for COVID-19.



Related Florida hospitals face staffing issues as COVID-19 deaths, cases climb
Florida hospitals are feeling the strain of record numbers of COVID-19 cases.
Florida hospitals face staffing issues as COVID-19 deaths, cases climb
By Christine Sexton, NSF
Blogs

The state of Florida overall is seeing more than 100,000 new cases per day, accounting for more than a fifth of new cases and deaths in the United States. The situation — and Gov. Ron DeSantis' statewide rules against masking — prompted President Joe Biden to ask Florida's leaders to "get out of the way."

DeSantis has called the reporting on Florida's dire numbers a media-fueled "hysteria." We are calling it "an accurate representation of an idiotic thing that didn't need to happen."

If you're looking to receive a vaccine, the Florida Department of Health keeps a running map of all the vaccine sites in the state.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Paris Hilton’s Netflix cooking show isn’t even failing upward — it’s more like ‘barely trying sideways’
The Monroe in Creative Village is a paradigm of modern comfort, in design and cuisine
Things to do in Orlando, Aug. 4-10: WWE Monday Night Raw, a hip-hop/Grateful Dead mashup, and an outdoor fest featuring Trina, Adina Howard and Lyfe Jennings
Orlando concert picks, Aug. 7-11: Weedeater, Joe Buck Yourself, Hadley's Hope, Baishui
Things to do in Orlando, July 28-Aug. 3: Rauw Alejandro, Struggle Jennings, Auto Chlor, Teni the Entertainer, Dave Koz
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to Joe Biden's comments about Florida's COVID-19 numbers Read More

  2. Nightclub owners to open Mexican restaurant on Park Avenue in Winter Park Read More

  3. Florida rep. Matt Gaetz mocks Delta variant of COVID-19 as state sets new case, hospitalization records Read More

  4. AdventHealth buys Orlando's Holy Land Experience Read More

  5. School districts get creative in working around Florida's mask mandate ban Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 4, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation