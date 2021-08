New nightclub concept to open on Winter Park's tony Park Avenue

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Google Maps

When one thinks of the Park Avenue strip in Winter Park, one thinks of tony shops, high-end eateries and the historic train station, arguably more of a daytime vibe. But that might change in the near future, as the movers behind downtown Orlando nightclubs like Celine and Ember will soon be opening a new club concept in the area.As reported by the, Park Avenue Concepts LLC — a partnership that includes operators of downtown clubs Celine, Eden and Tier — have leased a nearly 3,000-square-foot space at 331 S. Park Ave. The new concept, details of which are still unknown as of this writng, will be a boost to the nightlife sector in Winter Park.The newly-leased space's most recent occupant was Mon Petit Cheri Cafe, which you may remember brought you the similarly doomed "signature dish" of Orlando — "honey nougat glacé" — back in 2017.Also per, no plans or permits have been handed to the city of Winter Park by the new owners, and a name has not yet been revealed.This comes on the heels of the recent announcement that the former Cornell Museum on the Rollins College campus will also be moving into that area.