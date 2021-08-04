VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Bloggytown

Joe Biden criticizes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' COVID-19 response, calling it 'bad health policy'

Posted By on Wed, Aug 4, 2021 at 10:13 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR
  • Photo via Office of the Governor

President Joe Biden on Tuesday criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ approach to the COVID-19 pandemic as “bad health policy.”

Biden, during a press briefing in the White House, was asked about moves by DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that have included such things as blocking school districts from requiring students to wear masks.



“I believe the results of their decisions are not good for their constituents,” Biden said, according to a transcript released by the White House. “And it's clear to me and to most of the medical experts that the decisions being made, like not allowing mask mandates in school and the like, are bad health policy —- bad health policy.”

Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, also has criticized DeSantis as Florida has seen a surge in cases and hospitalizations because of the delta variant of the coronavirus. But during an appearance earlier Tuesday, DeSantis made clear that he stands by his approach.

“We are having schools open. We are protecting every Floridian’s job in this state. We are protecting peoples’ small businesses,” DeSantis said. “These interventions have failed time and time again throughout this pandemic, not just in the United States, but abroad. They have not stopped the spread, And particularly with delta that is even more transmissible. It if didn’t stop it before, it definitely ain’t going to stop it now. I think it’s very important we understand that.”


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, Aug. 4-10: WWE Monday Night Raw, a hip-hop/Grateful Dead mashup, and an outdoor fest featuring Trina, Adina Howard and Lyfe Jennings
Things to do in Orlando, July 28-Aug. 3: Rauw Alejandro, Struggle Jennings, Auto Chlor, Teni the Entertainer, Dave Koz
‘The Pursuit of Love,’ ‘Jungle Cruise,’ ‘Tattoo Redo’ and more streaming shows debuting this week
Orlando punks Vicious Dreams released a new record last year. Now they finally get to play the songs live
The family-style Filipino comfort fare at Hangry Dobo feeds body and soul
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida rep. Matt Gaetz mocks Delta variant of COVID-19 as state sets new case, hospitalization records Read More

  2. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calls record COVID-19 numbers a media-fueled 'hysteria' Read More

  3. Florida school districts repeal mask mandates following order from Gov. Ron DeSantis Read More

  4. Anti-vax protesters attempted to disrupt Orange County coronavirus briefing following employee vaccination mandate Read More

  5. An impostor tried to sell a Winter Park home that he didn't own Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 28, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation