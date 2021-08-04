Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to Joe Biden's comments about Florida's COVID-19 numbers

Posted By on Wed, Aug 4, 2021 at 3:10 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA TWITTER/RON DESANTIS
  • Screenshot via Twitter/Ron DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has responded to President Joe Biden's chiding of the state's COVID-19 response.

Florida leads the nation in new coronavirus cases, a situation that is exacerbated by recent moves by DeSantis and the Florida legislature that make it harder mitigate the spread of the virus.



Speaking on DeSantis' orders that bar local governments and school districts from passing masking rules, Biden asked Florida leadership to stand aside and let the federal government work to contain the pandemic.

“If you’re not going to help, at least get out of the way of people trying to do the right thing,” Biden said on Tuesday.

The governor responded in a news conference on Wednesday in a manner familiar to anyone who has ever had to deal with a petulant child.

Related Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calls record COVID-19 numbers a media-fueled 'hysteria'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calls record COVID-19 numbers a media-fueled 'hysteria'
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs

“If you’re coming after the rights of parents in Florida, I’m standing in your way. I’m not going to let you get away with it,” DeSantis said. “If you’re trying to deny kids a proper in-person education, I’m going to stand in your way.”

The majority of Florida's voters support public school districts enforcing masking rules to keep children safe. Under DeSantis' orders, school districts can be defunded for imposing such mandates. (That hasn't stopped at least one district from trying.)




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, Aug. 4-10: WWE Monday Night Raw, a hip-hop/Grateful Dead mashup, and an outdoor fest featuring Trina, Adina Howard and Lyfe Jennings
Things to do in Orlando, July 28-Aug. 3: Rauw Alejandro, Struggle Jennings, Auto Chlor, Teni the Entertainer, Dave Koz
‘The Pursuit of Love,’ ‘Jungle Cruise,’ ‘Tattoo Redo’ and more streaming shows debuting this week
Orlando punks Vicious Dreams released a new record last year. Now they finally get to play the songs live
The family-style Filipino comfort fare at Hangry Dobo feeds body and soul
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida rep. Matt Gaetz mocks Delta variant of COVID-19 as state sets new case, hospitalization records Read More

  2. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calls record COVID-19 numbers a media-fueled 'hysteria' Read More

  3. An impostor tried to sell a Winter Park home that he didn't own Read More

  4. Florida school districts repeal mask mandates following order from Gov. Ron DeSantis Read More

  5. Perla's Pizza in Ivanhoe Village has closed Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 4, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation