Volusia County schools are giving extra time to students to sign up for online learning

They might not be able to ask students to mask up , but Volusia County is giving their students the option to avoid the classroom altogether. Volusia County Public Schools have extended the signup window for virtual learning.A new signup window will run from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, ending at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The district said that parents can sign up students for part-time enrollment during the entire school year.To sign up, visit their website According to the Volusia County Schools' officials, families who enroll will receive an approval email by Aug. 11.