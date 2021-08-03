VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

The Heard

Tuesday, August 3, 2021

The Heard

Tyler, the Creator is coming to Orlando's Amway Center in spring 2022

Posted By on Tue, Aug 3, 2021 at 3:14 PM

click to enlarge Tyler, the Creator at the Addition Financial Arenar in 2019 - PHOTO BY GABRIEL PALMER FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by Gabriel Palmer for Orlando Weekly
  • Tyler, the Creator at the Addition Financial Arenar in 2019
Hip-hop firebrand Tyler, the Creator has announced the 2022 North American tour dates in support of his new album Call Me If You Get Lost, and it features some all-star musical guests and an Orlando show.

Tyler will be hitting the road in spring of next year on a 30+ date U.S. tour that will touch down at Orlando's Amway Center on March 18, 2022.



The rapper is brining along some heavyweight support acts in Kali Uchis (check out these photos we snapped at her 2018 Beacham show), Vince Staples and Teezo Touchdown.

Tyler, the Creator last played Orlando at Addition Financial Arena way back in 2019 with Jaden Smith.

Tickets for this 2022 show go on sale Friday, Aug. 6 through the Amway Center and Ticketmaster.



