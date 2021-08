Orange County opens second COVID-19 drive-through testing site

click image Photo courtesy Orange County Government, FL/Facebook

Somewhat overshadowed by anti-vaccination demonstrators trying to push their way into the coronavirus news briefing on Monday was Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings' announcement of a new drive-through COVID-19 testing site opening immediately at the Econ Soccer Complex.Opening for business on Tuesday, this drive-through testing site at 8035 Yates Road will be operating seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. County health workers will be offering both rapid and PCR testing.The opening of this second county-run testing site, in addition to the Barnett Park site, comes amid rising hospitalizations in Florida and ever-increasing demand at Barnett. Unlike the Barnett Park site, which offers testing and vaccinations,testing will be offered at the Econ Soccer Complex. Online pre-registration is necessary and all tests are administered free of charge. No walk-ups are allowed, and a four-person limit is suggested per vehicle."This will complement our busy Barnett Park location and hopefully relieve some of the stress on that site," said Demings during Monday's briefing.