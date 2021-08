Haunted attraction Scream-A-Geddon returns to Tampa Bay in September

click image Photo courtesy Scream-A-Geddon/Facebook

Tampa Halloween attraction Scream-A-Geddon is getting an early start on the spooky season, returning for a seventh year on Friday, Sept. 10.Debuting at the Dade City outdoor "horror park" this year is a new haunt concept, Bloodwater Bayou."The urban legend claims a priestess haunts the bayou, hypnotizing the innocent to purify its murky waters. Those brave enough to face the priestess can only escape if the Speaker of the Dead deems them worthy," reads a florid Scream-A-Geddon press release.Besides the Bayou, there will be six or so more themed haunts, as well as the Monster Midway.Scream-A-Geddon is located at 27839 Saint Joe Road in Dade City. Tickets are currently on sale, starting at $24.95.