Anti-vax protesters attempted to disrupt Orange County coronavirus briefing following employee vaccination mandate

Anti-vaccine mandate protestors trying to get into @OrangeCoFL bounding, shouting to bring @OCFLMayor out. pic.twitter.com/1NtISExWNO — Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) August 2, 2021

PHOTOS: A protest against vaccines, masks and Democrats turned into an attempt to confront Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings this afternoon. The message from protesters to both Demings': we're coming for your jobs. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/1Xjcb9koKo — Nick Papantonis WFTV (@NPapantonisWFTV) August 2, 2021

Security is pushing them out of the building. The county says it’s not letting them in because the building is closed due to COVID protocols except for appointments and scheduled meetings. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/0v9FCEsdMT — Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) August 2, 2021

Anti-vax protesters descended on the Orange County Administration building yesterday in an attempt to disrupt Mayor Jerry Demings' scheduled coronavirus briefing.Unmasked demonstrators stormed into the building's security screening area and demanded to be let in. Security turned them away due to limits on in-person attendance and masking requirements to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The rebuffed crowd then shouted for the the mayor to come out and face them.The crowd was ultimately pushed back out onto the street by security.The protesters were gathered to speak out against Orange County's recent mandate that all non-union public employees be vaccinated. Demings announced the move at a recent coronavirus briefing, noting that it was one of the few actions the local government could take to slow the spread of coronavirus, as the state stripped them of their authority to impose countywide mask and distancing mandates."I want to show our residents and visitors that Orange County is being proactive in lowering the spread of the virus," Demings said at the time . "I’m asking other businesses to follow our lead."In the days since, Walt Disney World has announced a similar mandate for its own non-union employees. Orange County Public Schools have shared a $200 incentive for any teacher who gets vaccinated before the end of October.