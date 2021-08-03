Anti-vax protesters attempted to disrupt Orange County coronavirus briefing following employee vaccination mandate

Anti-vaccine mandate protestors trying to get into @OrangeCoFL bounding, shouting to bring @OCFLMayor out. pic.twitter.com/1NtISExWNO— Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) August 2, 2021
PHOTOS: A protest against vaccines, masks and Democrats turned into an attempt to confront Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings this afternoon. The message from protesters to both Demings': we're coming for your jobs. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/1Xjcb9koKo— Nick Papantonis WFTV (@NPapantonisWFTV) August 2, 2021
Security is pushing them out of the building. The county says it’s not letting them in because the building is closed due to COVID protocols except for appointments and scheduled meetings. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/0v9FCEsdMT— Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) August 2, 2021
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.