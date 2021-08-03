VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Bloggytown

An impostor tried to sell a Winter Park home that he didn't own

Posted By on Tue, Aug 3, 2021 at 2:42 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Image via Adobe Stock

Anyone who can take advantage of our overheated real estate market is doing so. And that includes people who don't own any property.

An unknown person posed as the owner of a home in Winter Park, attempting to sell the house without the consent of the real owner.



The bold fraudster person contracted the services of ERA Grizzard Real Estate to sell the property, but the fishiness of the whole operation was sniffed out before a sale was made.

Marc Winchester, the real owner of the house, was out of state at his second home when caretakers told him that the locks on the property had been changed and their keys no longer worked. Winchester checked his video footage from the home's cameras and saw an unknown woman and man walking through his house.

Winchester caught a flight back home and filed a police report.

Two days after he arrived at his home, he saw two realtors approaching his home with a photographer to put the house up for sale.

"His endgame was clearly to sell our house," Winchester told WKMG. "Perhaps [the imposter] would not make it all the way to closing, where real identification might be required. But at least he could collect a substantial deposit."

The fake Winchester had been communicating with the realtor (the woman Winchester saw on his video footage) through WhatsApp messages and email and told her to change the locks because he did not have a key.

"My understanding is that there was never any face-to-face contact and there was never any valid governmental proof of identity provided," Winchester told the news station.

"We regret that this incident occurred, and we have taken immediate steps to advance the education and awareness of our agents and employees so as to avoid its recurrence," owner Thomas "Gus" Grizzard said. "We are grateful that there was no loss of money or property."


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, July 28-Aug. 3: Rauw Alejandro, Struggle Jennings, Auto Chlor, Teni the Entertainer, Dave Koz
‘The Pursuit of Love,’ ‘Jungle Cruise,’ ‘Tattoo Redo’ and more streaming shows debuting this week
Orlando punks Vicious Dreams released a new record last year. Now they finally get to play the songs live
The family-style Filipino comfort fare at Hangry Dobo feeds body and soul
Things to do in Orlando, July 21-27: Shaq spins at the Vanguard; Medicare for All march; 3 new exhibits at Snap!
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida rep. Matt Gaetz mocks Delta variant of COVID-19 as state sets new case, hospitalization records Read More

  2. Orlando woman finds large python hanging out in her bathroom Read More

  3. Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried says she would not support statewide mask mandate as governor Read More

  4. The 'penis snake' is Florida's latest invasive species Read More

  5. Florida school districts repeal mask mandates following order from Gov. Ron DeSantis Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 28, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation