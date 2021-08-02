VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Monday, August 2, 2021

Orlando woman finds large python hanging out in her bathroom

Posted By on Mon, Aug 2, 2021 at 12:08 PM

click to enlarge A 4-foot ball python hanging in the bathroom of a woman in Florida. - VIA ALI SKIPPER/FACEBOOK
  • Via Ali Skipper/Facebook
  • A 4-foot ball python hanging in the bathroom of a woman in Florida.


A woman found an unexpected visitor in her house, later realizing the guest had been living with them for weeks.



Ali Skipper, who lives in Orlando's Baldwin Park neighborhood, found a large python hanging in her bathroom, Fox 35 reported.

Skipper posted pictures of the 4-foot- ball python writhing by her sink on social media, asking for recommendations on how to deal with the discovery.


"There is a snake in my 2nd story bathroom!!! Who do we call? I'm freaking out!!!" Skipper wrote on a Baldwin Park Facebook group.

She believes the snake had been living under her fridge for weeks before she moved into the house, most likely left behind by the previous resident.

Skipper said the python was removed and relocated safely.


