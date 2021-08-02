VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Monday, August 2, 2021

Orange County to begin mobile vaccine program in Orlando neighborhoods this week

Posted By on Mon, Aug 2, 2021 at 3:03 PM

PHOTO COURTESY WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Orange County is expanding mobile COVID-19 vaccine services through August and into September. Starting this week, community centers throughout Orlando will be hosting sites for one-day

A partnership between Orange County government and Florida Department of Health - Orange County, the mobile vaccine program comes as Florida hits troubling milestones in new COVID case numbers and hospitalizations and area theme parks resume mask requirements.



The mobile vaccine schedule, released last week by Orange County health officials, has the outreach starting Monday, Aug. 2 and running through Sept. 5 as of this writing:

Week of Aug. 1-7:
Monday, Aug. 2: Engelwood Neighborhood Center, 6123 La Costa Drive (2:30 p.m.–5 p.m.)
Tuesday, Aug. 3: Rosemont Neighborhood Center, 4872 Rose Bay Drive (2:30 p.m.–5 p.m.)
Wednesday, Aug. 4: Dr. James R. Smith Neighborhood Center, 1723 Bruton Boulevard (2:30 p.m.–5 p.m.)
Thursday, Aug. 5: Orlando City Hall, 400 S. Orange Ave. (9 a.m.-1 p.m.); Northwest Neighborhood Center, 3955 WD Judge Drive (2:30 p.m.–5 p.m.)
Friday, Aug. 6: Citrus Square Neighborhood Center, 5625 Hickey Drive (2:30 p.m.–5 p.m.)

Week of Aug. 8-14:
Tuesday, Aug. 10: John H. Jackson Neighborhood Center, 1002 W. Carter St. (3 p.m.–6 p.m.)
Wednesday, Aug. 11: Wadeview Neighborhood Center, 2177 S. Summerlin Ave. (2:30 p.m.–5 p.m.)
Friday, Aug. 13: Orlando Police Department, 1250 W. South St. (9 a.m.–11:30 a.m.)

Week of Aug. 15-21:
Sunday, Aug. 15: Lake Eola Park/Orlando Farmers Market, East Washington Street at North Eola Drive (9 a.m.-1 p.m.)
Monday, Aug. 16: Dover Shores Neighborhood Center, 1400 Gaston Foster Road (2:30 p.m.–5 p.m.)

Week of Aug. 22-28:
Thursday, Aug. 26: Orlando City Hall, 400 S. Orange Ave. (9 a.m.-1 p.m.)

Week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4:
Tuesday, Aug. 31: John H. Jackson Neighborhood Center, 1002 W. Carter St. (3 p.m.–6 p.m.)

Week of Sept. 5-Sept. 11:
Sunday, Sept. 5: Lake Eola Park/Orlando Farmers Market, East Washington Street at North Eola Drive (9 a.m.-1 p.m.)

“It is clear that the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and others from the virus and to help end the pandemic in our community,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer in a press statement. “It is critical that those who are not vaccinated to get their shot as soon as possible and the City of Orlando is committed to working with our partners to ensure that the vaccine is accessible to all residents, especially in our neighborhoods.”



