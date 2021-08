New Smyrna Beach Police share video of possible tornado

.#breaking. Police @NSBPolice just shared this video of a tornado in the area. They recorded this from the back door of PD. No report of significant damage though they are looking in the area right now. pic.twitter.com/4BAGx0ba2i — claire metz (@clairemetzwesh) August 2, 2021

New Smyrna Beach Police shared a video of a possible tornado passing behind a police station this afternoon.Rotation was clearly visible in the video, but the tornado has yet to be confirmed. Police added in their post that no damage had been reported, beyond a few trees near US 1."Tornado spotted a short time ago in New Smyrna Beach heading south/south east," they wrote on Facebook. "Reports of some tree damage near Sleepy Hollow and U.S. 1. No other reports of damage at this time."