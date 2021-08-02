VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 2, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida rep. Matt Gaetz mocks Delta variant of COVID-19 as state sets new case, hospitalization records

Posted By on Mon, Aug 2, 2021 at 10:29 AM

click to enlarge Matt Gaetz mocked the delta variant of coronavirus at several rallies across Florida over the weekend. - SCREENSHOT VIA MATT GAETZ/TWITTER
  • Screenshot via Matt Gaetz/Twitter
  • Matt Gaetz mocked the delta variant of coronavirus at several rallies across Florida over the weekend.

Florida congressional representative and potential sex pest Matt Gaetz mocked the delta variant of COVID-19 as it rages through the his home state. At a rally in Brevard County over the weekend, Gaetz poked fun at masking recommendations while Florida set new highs for daily numbers of cases and hospitalizations.

Speaking to a maskless crowd at the Hilton Melbourne Beach Oceanfront hotel for his "Florida Man Freedom Tour," Gaetz downplayed the threat of the virus that is rampaging through the area.



Gaetz told the crowd he had the "Florida variant," whose symptoms including "hunting, fishing and hugging your family." For the record, a quick Google image search of "Matt Gaetz holding gun" returns no relevant results. The same definitely can't be said of his partner in conservative trolling Marjorie Taylor Greene.

He updated the applause line a bit for a speech in Largo, saying that the variant gave him freedom.

At the first rally, Gaetz called Dr. Anthony Fauci a "sniveling little twit" before reviving an ancient political phrase to discuss the CDC's change of heart on face mask policy. He said the agency was "flip-flopping" on its masking stance (as opposed to responding to the unmitigated spread in places like Florida).

Related Florida reports over 100,000 new cases of COVID-19 in last week
Florida reports over 100,000 new cases of COVID-19 in last week
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs

At the same time that Gaetz was holding his rally, Florida was sharing record-breaking COVID-19 numbers. The state reported a new high in coronavirus cases on Saturday, with over 21,000 infections recorded the day prior. On Sunday, the state reported a new high for hospitalizations with 10,207 people across the state admitted for coronavirus complications.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, July 28-Aug. 3: Rauw Alejandro, Struggle Jennings, Auto Chlor, Teni the Entertainer, Dave Koz
‘The Pursuit of Love,’ ‘Jungle Cruise,’ ‘Tattoo Redo’ and more streaming shows debuting this week
Orlando punks Vicious Dreams released a new record last year. Now they finally get to play the songs live
The family-style Filipino comfort fare at Hangry Dobo feeds body and soul
Things to do in Orlando, July 21-27: Shaq spins at the Vanguard; Medicare for All march; 3 new exhibits at Snap!
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The 'penis snake' is Florida's latest invasive species Read More

  2. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs executive order to punish schools that implement mask mandates Read More

  3. Several Brevard County restaurants close doors temporarily after employees test positive for COVID-19 Read More

  4. Zaza to open new Oviedo location, plans larger Central Florida expansion Read More

  5. Disney Cruise Line is moving into a new Florida port Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 28, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation