Friday, July 30, 2021

Git-N-Messy to open new Sanford location

Posted By on Fri, Jul 30, 2021 at 2:18 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
  • Photo by Rob Bartlett

The future of barbecue shop Git-N-Messy was up in the air after the tragic, sudden death of original owner and pitmaster Chuck Cobb earlier this year. However, co-owner Chris Poulos has carried on the Sanford shop and plans to expand into a nearby food hall.

“I got a gift of meeting Chuck,” Poulos told WKMG. “He will always be the creator of this barbecue.”



The owner of Red Eye Sports Tavern, the current home of Git-N-Messy's lone location, hopes to open a second shop inside Henry's Depot. Poulos said the spot will serve as a pilot program for eventual GNM franchises. He added that the idea for a franchise system was hatched before Cobb's passing.

Related Central Florida chef and pitmaster Chuck Cobb was a big man who cooked with a big heart
Chuck Cobb passed away April 29, 2021 from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident.
Central Florida chef and pitmaster Chuck Cobb was a big man who cooked with a big heart
By Faiyaz Kara
Blogs

“Our vision with Chuck was to — you know, I’m older and I don’t want to do this forever — so, our vision was to say here’s this young buck (Cobb) and he has all this personality,” Poulos said. “Let’s get this thing off the ground and let’s design something that we can sell as a marketable franchise. So, we came up with the idea of a smaller version — you know, your corner barbecue, but in a retail area — and that was what our vision was.”

The new spot is expected to open in mid-October.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

