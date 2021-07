Several Brevard County restaurants close doors temporarily after employees test positive for COVID-19

click image Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

In what feels like a sad deja vu, a number of Brevard County restaurants have temporarily closed their doors this week due to fast-rising COVID-19 numbers brought on by the Delta variant.As reported by ClickOrlando , at least three area eateries — Ossorio Cafe & Bakery in Cocoa, Pizza Gallery and Grill in Viera and Villa Palma at the Village 1n Cocoa — have proactively decided to temporarily close after either staff tested positive for COVID-19 or an abundance of caution amid rising COVID cases throughout the state.“As soon as we got a positive test, we immediately shut the restaurant down so we could evaluate the situation, hire professional cleaners and get all of our employees tested,” said Emma Kirkpatrick, managing partner at Ossorio Cafe & Bakery, to ClickOrlando.