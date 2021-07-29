Seminole County schools vote to keep masks optional for all students amid coronavirus spike

click to enlarge Image via Adobe Stock

Seminole County had already voted to make masks optional earlier this year, but the surge of the delta variant raised doubts among school board members. T he two sides of the school board fought over mask mandates at a board meeting on Tuesday with member Kristine Kraus championing masks for younger students due to recent coronavirus spikes.



Kraus' suggestion was voted down 3-1.







Based on the data from the Florida Department of Health , Seminole County saw about 1,600 new COVID-19 cases last week. Kraus' suggestion was voted down 3-1.

Face coverings will be optional in Seminole County schools during the 2021-22 school year."The elephant in the room is we're seeing the number of infections of COVID, the delta variant, increase," Kraus said, according to the