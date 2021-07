Legoland shares first look at Peppa Pig Theme Park

click to enlarge Photo via Peppa Pig Theme Park

A map of the planned attractions for Legoland's Peppa Pig Theme Park.

Legoland just shared the first look at its planned Peppa Pig Theme Park.We had previously reported on the possibility of a Peppa Pig land and what that might entail. Not to toot our own horn but we got pretty close to what Legoland has shared. The themed land features plenty of kid-friendly rides based around characters from the popular children's cartoon. At the center of the new park is a small roller coaster based around riding in Daddy Pig's car. A prehistoric dinosaur ride, a pirate ship and a "hot air balloon" ride round out the park's rides.The park will also feature several themed playgrounds, a pedal bike tour that runs through different climates and a splash pad. The announcement didn't give the whole game away, as several areas are marked with question marks and a promise of "more info coming soon."