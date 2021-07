Dr. Who's Billie Piper cancels appearance at Orlando's MegaCon

click image Photo courtesy Billie Piper/Facebook

In this particular — worst — timeline, it looks as Rose Tyler will not be appearing at Orlando's MegaCon this summer.Tucked into the bottom of a official announcement post on Wednesday confirmingactress Danielle Panabaker (Killer Frost) as a guest was an apologetic addendum that Dr. Who actress Billie Piper would not be attending August's MegaCon after all.No official reason was given beyond "Billie Piper has canceled her appearance at the show," but we'd have to assume it's a) a Dalek incursion needs to be put down somewhere or maybe. just maybe it's something to do withy b) Florida's exploding COVID numbers . Either way, it's a bummer.Neither Piper's Instagram or Twitter have been updated with any announcements on her end as to reasons for dropping off the celebrity guest lineup.As of this writing,'s Christopher Eccleston is still confirmed as. MegaCon guest.vet Jon Lovitz has also been added as a guest.MegaCon happens on Aug. 12-15 at the usual location of the Orange County Convention Center. Tickets are on sale now.