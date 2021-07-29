VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 29, 2021

Bloggytown

Central Florida business owner says she's had no trouble finding workers at $15 an hour

Posted By on Thu, Jul 29, 2021 at 11:28 AM

click to enlarge Danielle Ferrari of Tampa says she's had no trouble finding workers at $15 an hour. - PHOTO VIA VALHALLA/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via Valhalla/Instagram
  • Danielle Ferrari of Tampa says she's had no trouble finding workers at $15 an hour.

A Tampa business owner said she hasn't experienced the much-reported labor shortage and she credits the fact that she's always started her employees at $15 an hour.

Danielle Ferrari, owner of Valhalla Resale in Tampa’s Seminole Heights, said she's seen waves of applicants for her open positions.



“I had double the amount of applicants from my last time I hired to this time,” she told WMNF. “The only change was COVID.”

Many Orlando area businesses are beginning to see the light. The pressure placed on them by a labor force unwilling to risk their health for pay that doesn't even cover the bills forced many area restaurants to raise their starting wages.

It's worth noting that the $15 benchmark is a hallmark of another era. The "Fight For $15" minimum wage movement began in 2012. It is now a largely inadequate amount to pay a full-time worker in many cities: Orlando and Tampa included.

The average 1-bedroom apartment in Tampa costs $1301 per month per listing website Apartments.com. Orlando is not much better, with an average of $1230 per month. A $15 an hour wage — assuming a full, 40-hour work week, which is rarely guaranteed at such jobs — pays $2600 a month before taxes. That means an average Tampa worker would be paying just over half their pre-tax income on an apartment, while Orlando workers would brush right up against that daunting figure.

This should come as no surprise to Orlandoans. Recent studies have found the metro to be even less affordable than San Francisco, when accounting for the disparity in wages between Orlando's workforce and the compensation of Bay Area workers.

The truly grave outlook for workers in Florida makes no nevermind to the people in charge of the state. Rather than seeing the lack of desire to return to underpaid jobs for what it was, Governor Ron DeSantis cruelly cut expanded unemployment benefits early to force workers back into terrible positions. Florida, not coincidentally, is the nationwide leader in new coronavirus cases.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, July 28-Aug. 3: Rauw Alejandro, Struggle Jennings, Auto Chlor, Teni the Entertainer, Dave Koz
‘The Pursuit of Love,’ ‘Jungle Cruise,’ ‘Tattoo Redo’ and more streaming shows debuting this week
Orlando punks Vicious Dreams released a new record last year. Now they finally get to play the songs live
The family-style Filipino comfort fare at Hangry Dobo feeds body and soul
Things to do in Orlando, July 21-27: Shaq spins at the Vanguard; Medicare for All march; 3 new exhibits at Snap!
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Anti-mask Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to updated CDC school guidelines Read More

  2. Tallahassee billboards draw line between Matt Gaetz's sex trafficking investigation and Governor Ron DeSantis Read More

  3. Downtown Orlando bar Finnhenry's to close by the end of the week Read More

  4. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings declares local state of emergency, mandates county employees get vaccinated Read More

  5. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings to announce new COVID-19 guidelines due to coronavirus case spike Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 28, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation