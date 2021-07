Universal Orlando to begin more hiring for this year's Halloween Horror Nights

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Universal Orlando

In the 1960s, cult-favorite horror director Herschell Gordon Lewis traveled to nearby St. Cloud to film his pulpy masterworknd on Wednesday, Universal Orlando announced their intention to hire 2,000 possible-maniacs to help staff this year's cult-favorite Halloween Horror Nights (and the rest of the resort). Coincidence? We'll leave it to you to decide."Universal Orlando is now hiring more than 300 Haunted House Attendants and more than 1,000 Food & Beverage Team Members for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights," read a press release sent out by the theme park on Wednesday. "Running for 42 select nights this fall, these positions are perfect for students and people looking for nighttime or additional jobs outside of typical work hours."Haunted house themes this year include Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Bride of Frankenstein To round up all the needed ghouls, Universal Orlando WILL NOT be headed to the nearest cemetery but will instead be holding a number of appointment-only job fairs in the coming weeks.Apply now through UniversalOrlandoJobs.com. HHN is scheduled to start on Sept. 3.