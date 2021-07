Tallahassee billboards draw line between Matt Gaetz's sex trafficking investigation and Governor Ron DeSantis

click to enlarge Photo via Ron Be Gone/Twitter

Two new billboards in Tallahassee try to draw a line between Matt Gaetz's scandals and Governor Ron DeSantis.

Two new billboards close to the Governor's Mansion in Tallahassee attempt to draw a line between Ron DeSantis and embattled Florida congressman Matt Gaetz. The pair of billboards, paid for by an anti-DeSantis advocacy group called Ron Be Gone , imply heavily that the governor knew of Gaetz's supposed seedier side, including allegations that the Panhandle congressman paid a minor for sex."Best friends keep each other's secrets," reads one billboard, while the other references a Gaetz quote where he claimed they had a relationship like Batman and Robin.It's the second time in recent months that anti-Gaetz billboards have been raised in the Panhandle. In Gaetz's home district, a PAC put out an ad claiming that the congressman " wants to date your child ."Though no charges have been filed in the ongoing investigation, Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg did plead guilty to paying a minor for sex recently. That same person is at the heart of the Gaetz allegations and Greenberg agreed to cooperate with the investigation as part of his plea deal.The sister of Gaetz's fiancee recently took to TikTok to share her feelings about the case, calling the congressman a "pedophile" and recounting a story where she claims Gaetz attempted to set her up with a much older man while she was still a teen.