Daze Between event features an army of Orlando musicians paying tribute to the Grateful Dead

Grindstone Sinners

It's back! The 9-day musical tribute to the Grateful Dead and the life of Jerry Garcia — Daze Between — is returning for another year to Winter Park's New Standard for another long, strange trip through the local music scene.From Aug. 1-Aug. 8, it's Dead and Dead only at the New Standard with different Central Florida artists each night paying homage to Garcia and the Dead. And yeah, there should be more than enough Dead and Garcia archival material to fill all the days. The "Hip-Hop is Dead" collaboration between Rashid Williams and Nate Landwer seems to have the potential to be a very unique take on the Dead.Sunday, Aug 1: Vince Herman/Matt Warren/Channing WilsonMonday, Aug. 2: TBDTuesday, Aug. 3: Crazy FingersWednesday, Aug. 4: Grindstone SinnersThursday, Aug. 5: Brock Butler & FriendsFriday, Aug. 6: Tommy Shugart Organ Trio / Walking in the SkySaturday, Aug. 7: Walking in the Sky / Hip-Hop is DeadSunday, Aug. 8: The Rusty Srigns / Nigel Ledford & BeartoeMonday, Aug. 9: Nerf the Dead Tickets are available now for individual nights through the New Standard