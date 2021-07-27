VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Tuesday, July 27, 2021

UCF Knights football will play Florida Gators three times in the next 12 years

Posted By on Tue, Jul 27, 2021 at 4:44 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA YOUTUBE
  • Photo via YouTube

It's been an incredibly long time coming, but the UCF Knights football team will finally get the opportunity to shake off its stepchild status among Florida colleges. The Knights will play the University of Florida three times in the next 12 years.

UCF will play Florida;on Oct. 5, 2024, Sep. 14, 2030, and Sep. 3, 2033. The first and last of those games will be at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville.



UCF Football's official Twitter account responded to the news of a long-running three-game series with "About dang time." The last time UCF and Florida played each other was all the way back in 2006. The only other time the two teams have played was in 1999. The Knights were stomped on both occasions but recent improvements to the program, and the subsequent national attention they garnered, have placed the outcome of future UCF-UF games in doubt.

UCF famously went undefeated in 2018, though they didn't make it into the NCAA's playoff system to determine a national champion. UCF fans crowed about the injustice of it all while declaring themselves the best team in the country, regardless.  Record books eventually agreed. The national profile of an intrastate rivalry game with an SEC program will give the Knights the chance to prove it.




Tags: , , , , , , ,

