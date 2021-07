Sheer Mag and Soul Glo take Orlando by musical storm in October

click image Photo courtesy Endoxa Booking

Sheer Mag

Optimistically assuming things improve on the COVID front in Florida and that shows are still possible in a few months — hey!! — Sheer Mag and Soul Glo are returning to Orlando in October as one hell of a package tour.The two fast-rising punk/hardcore stars have each individually played Orlando in the past — a " pure rock & roll dance party " courtesy of Sheer Mag at Will's Pub in 2017 and a " full-frontal blitz " from Soul Glo at Uncle Lou's in 2019 — but paired together, this should be a next level throwdown.This Orlando date looks to be a pre-Fest warmup show for both bands. (The benefits of being close to Gainesville.) But wait, that's not all as far as Florida shenanigans. Surreally, both Sheer Mag and Soul Glo will also be part of Coheed and Cambria's S.S. Neverender rock cruise from Miami to Nassau on Oct. 25-29.Bringing it back local, Sheer Mag and Soul Glo co-headline Will's Pub on Saturday, Oct. 23. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, July 29, through Endoxa Booking and Eventbrite