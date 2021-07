New healthy restaurant concept Bitebound to open in Winter Park at the end of the year

click image Photo courtesy Bitebound/Facebook

New restaurant concept Bitebound, the brainchild of sisters Beatriz and Daniela Oruna, is coming to Winter Park at the end of this year with promises of serving up a plethora of healthy food bowl options.As reported by What Now Orlando , Bitebound will open in December of this year in the (also coming soon) City Place mixed-use retail space at 1100 S. Orlando Ave . in Winter Park. The restaurant's mission will be to serve up healthy eats in bowls that are "family-friendly" and great for the budget-conscious.The Orunas don't plan to stop with just one restaurant; a Tampa location is in the works for summer 2022, and the eventual plan is to have multiple locations in Orlando and throughout the state.The 7,000-square foot retail complex and "social hub" City Place is apparently set to open within the next few months. The Daily City did a video walkthrough in February that gives a good idea of what's in store.