Matt Gaetz's future in-law calls him a 'pedophile', says he tried to set her up with older men when she was 19

Screenshot via Matt Gaetz/Twitter
Matt Gaetz's soon-to-be extended family is telling tales out of school. Roxanne Luckey, the sister of Gaetz fiancée Ginger Luckey, has posted a series of TikTok videos
calling the Florida congressman a "pedophile" and alleging that he set her up on dates with a much older man while she was a teen.
The first video Luckey posted showed her posing in front of a New York Times
headline about the allegations that Gaetz trafficked a minor for the purposes of sex.
"When a creepy old man tries to hit on you at the bar but your sister's engaged to a literal pedophile,” the overlaid text read.
In a series of follow-up videos, Luckey recounted interactions with the congressman. She said that Gaetz pressured a colleague to pursue her romantically while she was working as a White House aide in 2020. She called the man "creepy" and said he admitted he was only pursuing her to get Gaetz to stop asking him. When Luckey later confronted Gaetz about it, she said he blew up at her.
“He just immediately got so defensive and started yelling at me and my mom,” Roxanne Luckey said.
Luckey added that she'd heard the congressman "had a reputation of prowling after college girls when he’s a grown man, and to me that’s just kind of weird.” She noted her information was all hearsay.
Gaetz's fiancée told The Daily Beast
that Roxanne is not mentally well.
“Matt and I are enjoying our engagement and are deeply in love. My estranged sister is mentally unwell,” Ginger Luckey told the pub in a text message. “She has been in therapy for years and our family hopes that after receiving in-patient mental health treatment, she will overcome the tendency she has repeatedly shown to engage in destructive behavior.”
The investigation into allegations that Matt Gaetz had sex with a minor are ongoing
. Recently, the sugar daddy website Seeking Arrangements announced that Gaetz had never registered
an account with them. That was the site that former Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg used to meet the 17-year-old he paid for sex. Greenberg pleaded guilty
to federal charges around that and other acts, agreeing to cooperate with the investigation into Gaetz in the hopes of receiving a lighter sentence
.
Lawyers familiar with the case say that the investigation is hung up on whether to go to trial on the word of convicted criminal Greenberg and the woman in question, who now makes porn.
“The federal government doesn’t like to try out novel legal theories in court, especially against sitting members of Congress because it usually doesn’t work,” they told Politico
. “Yes, there’s strict liability for someone who has sex with a 17-year-old even if she’s only a few months away from turning 18 and even if she becomes a hardcore porn star. But prosecuting a case like this would be highly unusual if there’s no hard evidence showing Gaetz has done this and the case rests on an admitted liar like Greenberg and the word of a hardcore porn star.”
