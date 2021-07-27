Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried suspends concealed weapons permits of 22 people alleged to be involved in Capitol riots

click to enlarge Photo by Lev Radin

Rioters clash with police trying to enter Capitol building through the front doors (Jan. 6, 2021)

I just suspended the concealed weapons permits of 22 people involved in the insurrection against the United States of America instigated by Donald Trump on January 6, 2021. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) July 27, 2021

“The deeply disturbing events that occurred at our nation’s Capitol on January 6th were sedition, treason, and domestic terrorism – and those individuals involved in the insurrection must be held accountable for attempting to subvert our democratic process,” said Commissioner Fried in a press release. “Since charges began being filed, we are using our lawful authority to immediately suspend the licenses of 22 individuals involved in the storming of the U.S. Capitol. This is an ongoing effort, and as charges and sentences continue in the wake of this despicable attack, we will further suspend and revoke any additional licenses granted to insurrectionists.”

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has suspended the concealed weapons permits of 22 people who were allegedly involved in the Jan 6 riots at the US Capitol.Florida's only statewide elected Democrat (and a challenger to Ron DeSantis for governor) announced the move on Twitter. She noted that the people were "involved in the insurrection against the United States of America instigated by Donald Trump."Fried has the authority to suspend the license of anyone accused of offenses that would disqualify them for a license in their initial application. The licenses can be fully revoked if they are convicted.