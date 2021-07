Soupakase, a casual omakase experience, will open inside Dragon Ball Z-themed Soupa Saiyan 3 this fall

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

We've got plenty of high-end omakase experiences here in Orlando — Kabooki Sushi Sushi Pop , to name just a few — but whenopens near UCF this fall, they'll offer a casual omakase amid anime surroundings., a sub-concept within the Dragon Ball Z-themed noodle house, will offer the multi-course meal featuring seasonal Japanese fish for under $100 at the sushi bar. The meal will also be relatively "quick," with dinner seatings taking place every hour.Marshall Phanthachit and Joy Nguyen opened the first Soupa Saiyan on Vineland Road near Universal Studios five years ago and it quickly became a destination shrine to the popular Japanese animation and manga franchise With the help of restaurateurs Johnny and Jimmy Tung, the couple opened a second Soupa Saiyan in Jacksonville two years ago.Soupa Saiyan 3 will take over the space vacated earlier this year by Taco Bus at 11325 University Blvd. and will bring signature and build-your-own noodle soup bowls to the UCF corridor. It will be the only one of the three locations to offer the omakase experience.