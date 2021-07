Florida man washes ashore in bubble he intended to ride to New York

click to enlarge Photo via Flagler County Sheriff's Office

A Florida man washed ashore in a homemade bubble float in Flagler County, bringing an end to his quest to walk on water to New York.According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Reza Baluchi began his trip in St. Augustine on Friday and washed ashore in The Hammock area near Palm Coast, well south of his launch point. Authorities reported that Baluchi had come across "some complications that brought him back to shore." They noted that they'd turned over the case to the Coast Guard, who will investigate whether the vessel is USCG compliant.In the photos shared to Facebook by the department, Baluchi's cylindrical vessel appears to be built to function like a floating hamster wheel. The outer edges of the craft are rimmed with floatation devices. Baluchi told F ox 35 that the trip was a fundraising effort, though he was notably broad about who the money would be for."My goal is to not only raise money for homeless people, raise money for the Coast Guard, raise money for the police department, raise money for the fire department. They are in public service, they do it for safety and they help other people," he told the TV station, which reported that his end goal was Bermuda.Baluchi has tried similar trips in ad hoc vessels before. He set off for a massive trip that would have taken him to Bermuda, Puerto Rico and Miami in 2014. He was rescued by the Coast Guard off the coast of St. Augustine In 2016, he set off for Bermuda again. He sailed away from Pompano Beach in spite of a warning from the Coast Guard that he could be fined or imprisoned . When they spotted Baluchi near Jupiter, he gave up his attempt