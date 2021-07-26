VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 26, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida man washes ashore in bubble he intended to ride to New York

Posted By on Mon, Jul 26, 2021 at 12:30 PM

click to enlarge Reza Baluchi washed up on the shores of a Florida beach again. - PHOTO VIA FLAGLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Photo via Flagler County Sheriff's Office
  • Reza Baluchi washed up on the shores of a Florida beach again.

A Florida man washed ashore in a homemade bubble float in Flagler County, bringing an end to his quest to walk on water to New York.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Reza Baluchi began his trip in St. Augustine on Friday and washed ashore in The Hammock area near Palm Coast, well south of his launch point. Authorities reported that Baluchi had come across "some complications that brought him back to shore." They noted that they'd turned over the case to the Coast Guard, who will investigate whether the vessel is USCG compliant.




In the photos shared to Facebook by the department, Baluchi's cylindrical vessel appears to be built to function like a floating hamster wheel. The outer edges of the craft are rimmed with floatation devices. Baluchi told Fox 35 that the trip was a fundraising effort, though he was notably broad about who the money would be for.

"My goal is to not only raise money for homeless people, raise money for the Coast Guard, raise money for the police department, raise money for the fire department. They are in public service, they do it for safety and they help other people," he told the TV station, which reported that his end goal was Bermuda.

Baluchi has tried similar trips in ad hoc vessels before. He set off for a massive trip that would have taken him to Bermuda, Puerto Rico and Miami in 2014. He was rescued by the Coast Guard off the coast of St. Augustine.

In 2016, he set off for Bermuda again. He sailed away from Pompano Beach in spite of a warning from the Coast Guard that he could be fined or imprisoned. When they spotted Baluchi near Jupiter, he gave up his attempt.  



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, July 21-27: Shaq spins at the Vanguard; Medicare for All march; 3 new exhibits at Snap!
New on Netflix and Disney+ — ‘Bankrolled,’ ‘Sexy Beasts,’ ‘Behind the Attraction’ and another 13 shows
Drummer Gavin Harrison talks about hitting the road with prog rock legends King Crimson ahead of Orlando show
Moroccan quick-serve Tajine Xpress brings the flavors of North Africa to East Orlando
Things to do in Orlando, July 14-20: Jamz Camp, Travis Tritt, Ron Artis II, Bodybox
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. TikTok of woman getting roasted after asking Walt Disney World's Gaston on a date goes viral Read More

  2. Orlando sinks to the bottom of the ocean with the rest of the OC (in Reddit competition for best Florida county) Read More

  3. The Neighbors will bring shopping, cocktails and a chef's tasting concept to the second floor of East End Market Read More

  4. Florida leads the nation in COVID-19 cases as some Central Florida positivity rates top 20 percent Read More

  5. A cool new Harry Potter attraction just opened, but this time it's not at Universal Studios Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 21, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation