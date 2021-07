SeaWorld's Howl-O-Scream reveals new frozen haunt 'Beneath the Ice' and live show details

SeaWorld has just dropped a cursed cache of new details about the theme park's first go at Howl-O-Scream, and it's shaping up to be ghastly fun.A teaser was released by the park on Friday for a new haunted house, Beneath the Ice. Based in an Arctic Circle research facility where something seems to have gone terribly wrong, park-goers will apparently be stalked by some form of yeti-esque creature(s)."In the icy wilderness above the Arctic Circle, a research facility was lost…buried under snow and cut off from the outside world. Something compelled you to join the rescue party, but doubt is creeping in. Was that laughter, or the wind? That shiver you feel isn’t just from the cold. These chambers aren’t just frozen tombs. They’re pulsing with unspeakable horrors, and you’ll have to stay frosty and alert to survive," teased a SeaWorld press statement.Beneath the Ice will be paired with a similarly-themed roaming haunt dubbed Frozen Terror, promising an "inhospitable Arctic wasteland is swarming with icy, subhuman walkers."Also teased was the live show "Monster Stomp," a production that drops Jack the Ripper right into the middle of a "modern rock and rhythm spectacular." Blimey!Finally, Howl-O-Scream will also see a themed bar experience called Tormented. "Take refuge from the wintry terrors of the Arctic hellscape outside and do a little refueling here," soothes SeaWorld. However, you will apparently also have the chance to "join in and frighten your fellow expeditioners while they’re braving the horrors beneath the ice." What could go wrong!These new icy attractions join earlier-announced haunts Dead Vines, Witchcraft Bayou and the Poison Grotto bar SeaWorld's Howl-O-Scream runs on select nights from Friday, Sept. 10 through Sunday, Oct. 31. Howl-O-Scream is a separately ticketed event from the rest of the park.