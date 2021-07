Orlando's 'Great Gatsby'-themed speakeasy Gatsby on Church announces grand opening party

Sometimes the simulation glitches and gives us something a little too on the nose. That's the only way Orlando — in the midst of a crisis of affordability as one small part of America's new Gilded Age — could support a-themed speakeasy.Gatsby on Church is opening next Thursday with a party that probably won't throw the vapid nature of the upper class into stark relief. The owners are giving the green light to jazz, drinking and dancing with a ticketed bash.On the event website they promise to take you back to a time you "never knew was so mysterious and fun!" (We're starting to think they didn't finish the book.)Tickets for the kickoff event on July 29 are going for $20. Gatsy on Church is at 23 W. Church St.