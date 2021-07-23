VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Friday, July 23, 2021

Orlando's 'Great Gatsby'-themed speakeasy Gatsby on Church announces grand opening party

Sometimes the simulation glitches and gives us something a little too on the nose. That's the only way Orlando — in the midst of a crisis of affordability as one small part of America's new Gilded Age — could support a Great Gatsby-themed speakeasy.

Gatsby on Church is opening next Thursday with a party that probably won't throw the vapid nature of the upper class into stark relief.  The owners are giving the green light to jazz, drinking and dancing with a ticketed bash.



On the event website they promise to take you back to a time you "never knew was so mysterious and fun!" (We're starting to think they didn't finish the book.)

Tickets for the kickoff event on July 29 are going for $20. Gatsy on Church is at 23 W. Church St.




