Massive screen collapses at Rolling Loud Miami ahead of opening

Footage from WSVN shows the collapsed screen on the Rolling Loud grounds.

In case you see it on the news, a screen fell down at one of our stages. Nobody was hurt and it will be fixed before doors open tomorrow," they wrote on Twitter. "The show goes on!"

If you were the type of person to believe in signs from the universe, you likely wouldn't be attending a music festival in Florida right now . Still, the cosmos offered up one more chance for Rolling Loud Miami attendees to rethink the decision when a massive screen collapsed one day before the festival was set to open.Rolling Loud shared that no one was injured and promised the screen would be fixed before the festival gates opened today.Dade County had more than 7,000 new cases of coronavirus last week, according to the Florida Department of Health . The positivity rate in the one-time hotspot is still quite a bit better than many parts of the Orlando area